Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Misses Thursday's practice

Agholor wasn't present at Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After sitting out Week 12 due to a knee injury, Agholor followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen last week before suiting up and playing a typical 89-percent share of the offensive snaps this past Sunday in Miami. The usage translated to three catches (on six targets) for 41 yards, with one of those grabs a successful two-point conversion. It appears the Eagles are managing Agholor's practice reps, but the reason for his absence won't be known until the release of Thursday's injury report.

