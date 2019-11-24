Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Missing first game of 2019

Agholor (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The absences of Agholor and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) will leave the Eagles extremely shorthanded at wide receiver, as the underwhelming quartet of Jordan Matthews, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and Greg Ward represent the remaining options at the position. While all four receivers should see their profiles in the offense expand Sunday to some extent, quarterback Carson Wentz could be inclined to funnel even more targets to tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, who have held more consistent roles in the passing attack this season.

