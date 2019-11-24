Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Missing first game of 2019
Agholor (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The absences of Agholor and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) will leave the Eagles extremely shorthanded at wide receiver, as the underwhelming quartet of Jordan Matthews, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and Greg Ward represent the remaining options at the position. While all four receivers should see their profiles in the offense expand Sunday to some extent, quarterback Carson Wentz could be inclined to funnel even more targets to tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, who have held more consistent roles in the passing attack this season.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Unlikely to suit up Week 12•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Questionable after missed practice•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Trending in right direction•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: DNP on Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Quiet despite high volume Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...