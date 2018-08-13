Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Missing fourth straight practice

Agholor (undisclosed) will miss a fourth consecutive practice Monday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While there hasn't been any report of the unspecified injury being serious, Agholor's continued absence puts his status for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots in question. The missed time won't be a big deal so long as he's ready for Week 1, as the fourth-year wideout is locked into his role in the slot on the heels of a breakout 2017 campaign. With Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) yet to practice since last season, Agholor could serve as the top wide receiver for Carson Wentz (knee) or Nick Foles early in the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories