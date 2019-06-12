Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Missing minicamp

Head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Agholor (lower body) is not participating in minicamp but is expected to be ready for training camp in July, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The exact nature of Agholor's situation isn't clear, but the missed reps shouldn't be a huge problem for the 26-year-old who's already well-versed in Pederson's system. There will only be concern for his regular-season availability if Agholor's absence continues into training camp. In the meantime, it sounds like Greg Ward has been getting slot reps with the first-team offense, according to Brandon Lee Gowton of BGN Radio.