Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Missing minicamp
Head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Agholor (lower body) is not participating in minicamp but is expected to be ready for training camp in July, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
The exact nature of Agholor's situation isn't clear, but the missed reps shouldn't be a huge problem for the 26-year-old who's already well-versed in Pederson's system. There will only be concern for his regular-season availability if Agholor's absence continues into training camp. In the meantime, it sounds like Greg Ward has been getting slot reps with the first-team offense, according to Brandon Lee Gowton of BGN Radio.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Still part of the plan in Philly•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Could be available for trade•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Locked in for 2019•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Expected to stay in Philly•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scheduled for sizable cap hit•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 18 yards in playoff loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...