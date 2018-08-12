Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Missing practice again

Agholor (undisclosed) isn't practicing Sunday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Agholor hasn't practiced since Monday and was held out of Thursday's preseason opener. With nothing to prove in terms of his role in the Philadelphia offense, there won't be any cause for concern unless Agholor is also held out for the second and third weeks of the preseason.

