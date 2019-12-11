Eagles' Nelson Agholor: No activity Wednesday
Agholor (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Agholor told Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News on Wednesday that his knee injury originates from a Week 6 matchup with the Vikings, and he aggravated the issue Week 11 against the Patriots. While he's missed two of the last three games as a result, he's "trying to take of it" in order to return to action. Clearly, his home is the rehab room at the moment, but he may need to step foot on the practice field Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to suit up Sunday in Washington.
