Eagles' Nelson Agholor: No practice Thursday

Agholor (knee) was held out of practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Held out of practice since hurting his knee Week 13, Agholor remains in a holding pattern as the Eagles prepare for Sunday's divisional showdown with the Cowboys. Per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, coach Doug Pederson referred to Agholor's situation as "status quo" this week, another sign that he's trending toward an absence. Ultimately, the team may make a ruling on Agholor's availability as soon as the release of Friday's injury report.

