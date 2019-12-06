Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not at practice

Agholor (knee) isn't practicing Friday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Agholor returned from a one-game absence for last week's loss to the Dolphins, catching three of six targets for 41 yards while playing 89 percent of offensive snaps. There hasn't been any report of a setback, but back-to-back absences from practice suggest he's still dealing with discomfort. The Eagles will release their final Week 14 injury report Saturday afternoon, as they're playing in the Monday game against the Giants.

