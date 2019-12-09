Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not expected to play against Giants

Agholor (knee) is not expected to play Monday night against the Giants, according to Derrick Gunn of NBCSphilly.

Agholor is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but now that he's trending toward inactive status for Monday night's 8:15 ET kickoff, the Eagles are poised to field a Week 14 wideout corps comprised of Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward.