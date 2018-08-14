Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not practicing Tuesday

Agholor (undisclosed) isn't practicing Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Agholor didn't play in the Eagles' preseason opener and hasn't practiced since. He did at least get some work in with the team's training staff prior to Tuesday's practice, perhaps hinting that he's close to a return. It's safe to assume the 25-year-old wide receiver won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots.

More News
Our Latest Stories