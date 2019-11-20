Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not practicing Wednesday
Agholor did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.
Agholor appeared to suffer a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Patriots, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. With Alshon Jeffery (ankle) limited Wednesday, the Eagles will begin the week with only Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as heathy options at wide receiver. Agholor will have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity before Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks.
