Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not spotted at Friday's session

Agholor (knee) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It's looking like Agholor will miss both another day and another week of practice, which doesn't bode well for his chances of returning to action in Week 17. The Eagles will reveal if he has any chance to do so when they put out their final injury report following Friday's session.

