Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not suited up for preseason opener

Agholor isn't in uniform for Thursday's preseason contest versus the Steelers, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

There's no reason to press the Eagles' first-team offense into action, especially with Carson Wentz (knee) still in recovery mode and Nick Foles enduring neck spasms. As such, Agholor will have to wait until next Thursday, Aug. 16 in New England, at the earliest, for his first potential exhibition reps of 2018. With his fifth-year option picked up in the offseason, he clearly is a core member of the offense after a breakout campaign in which he posted a 62-768-8 line on 95 targets during the Eagles' run to a Super Bowl win.

