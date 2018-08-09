Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not suited up for preseason opener
Agholor isn't in uniform for Thursday's preseason contest versus the Steelers, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
There's no reason to press the Eagles' first-team offense into action, especially with Carson Wentz (knee) still in recovery mode and Nick Foles enduring neck spasms. As such, Agholor will have to wait until next Thursday, Aug. 16 in New England, at the earliest, for his first potential exhibition reps of 2018. With his fifth-year option picked up in the offseason, he clearly is a core member of the offense after a breakout campaign in which he posted a 62-768-8 line on 95 targets during the Eagles' run to a Super Bowl win.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Team-high reception total in SB LII win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Active for Super Bowl•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Set to play through flu-like symptoms•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Picking up steam•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Sets season high in receptions Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...