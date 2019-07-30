Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not worried about contract

Agholor (lower body) said he isn't worried about his contract, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "It's the final year of a contract, not the final year of my career," Agholor said. "That's my mind-set. I'm not concerned with it being Year 5, or fifth-year option."

Scheduled to make $9.4 million this season under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Agholor is locked in as the Eagles' primary slot receiver but may find that the role entails fewer targets than it did the past two season. Between the additions of DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and continued growth from No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles have no shortage of promising options in the passing game. Agholor at least seems healthy for training camp after missing part of the offseason program with an unspecified lower body injury.