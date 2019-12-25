Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Opens week as non-participant
Agholor (knee) was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Eagles' estimated practice report.
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Agholor is expected to miss a fourth straight game Sunday against the Giants, and the wideout's absence from practice to begin the week adds further credence to that notion. With Agholor trending toward an inactive status, the Eagles will likely be forced to rely on a quartet of relatively unproven options at receiver in Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), Robert Davis and Deontay Burnett in Week 17.
