Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Opens week as non-participant

Agholor (knee) was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Eagles' estimated practice report.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Agholor is expected to miss a fourth straight game Sunday against the Giants, and the wideout's absence from practice to begin the week adds further credence to that notion. With Agholor trending toward an inactive status, the Eagles will likely be forced to rely on a quartet of relatively unproven options at receiver in Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), Robert Davis and Deontay Burnett in Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends