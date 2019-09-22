Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Pair of touchdown grabs in loss

Agholor brought in eight of 12 targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

As expected, Agholor saw heavy volume with both Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) out of action, with his reception and target tallies both comfortably qualifying as team highs. The fifth-year wideout was able to salvage his fantasy line with a pair of second-half touchdown catches from 20 and two yards out, but he also committed an unforced fumble after a second-quarter catch at the Lions' 40-yard line. Agholor is in line for another pivotal role in Thursday's Week 4 tilt against the Packers with Jackson already ruled out, and considering the short turnaround could also result in Jeffery missing a second straight contest.