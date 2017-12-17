Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Picking up steam

Agholor reeled in seven of nine targets for 59 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.

Agholor put the Eagles up for good in the third quarter when he outmuscled a Giants defender for a 10-yard touchdown on a jump ball from Nick Foles. Sunday was a welcome sight for Eagles fans, as Foles showed that he is capable of keeping the Philly offense humming with Carson Wentz (knee) out for the season. Agholor, who has undergone a bit of a renaissance in his third season, has been particularly potent as of late - seeing at least nine targets and recording at least seven catches in each of his last three games after not reaching either total in the season's first 11 contests. Look for him to continue that hot streak against the weak pass defenses of Oakland and Dallas.