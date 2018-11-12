Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Posts 83 yards in loss
Agholor caught five of seven targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys.
Zach Ertz's huge day overshadowed all of the Eagles wideouts, but Agholor did finish tops among all receivers in yardage. Trade deadline acquisition Golden Tate (two catches for 14 yards) was quiet in his debut, but he figures to have a bigger presence as he gets more familiar with his new playbook and teammates. For now, Agholor is still the starting wideout opposite Alshon Jeffery, which could be the ideal position Sunday against the Saints in the event the latter draws the attention of shutdown corner Marshon Lattimore.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: May benefit from Tate acquisition•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 63 yards in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes six grabs in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Racks up yardage in Week 6 win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Sees fewest targets of season in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Targeted 12 times•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...