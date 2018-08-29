Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Primed for large workload

Agholor will lead an undermanned wideout corps with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) expected to miss the first two weeks of the season, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Agholor recently dealt with a health concern of his own, sitting out the entire preseason while recovering from an unspecified lower-body injury. He finally returned to practice Sunday and has avoided any setbacks thus far, putting him on track for a hefty workload in the Sept. 6 season opener against Atlanta. Jeffery's presumed absence frees up targets for everyone else in the Philadelphia offense, with Agholor and TE Zach Ertz the safe bets to see a high volume of opportunities. In terms of snap count, Jeffery's usual workload likely will go to some combination of Mack Hollins (undisclosed), Shelton Gibson and TE Dallas Goedert.