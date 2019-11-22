Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Questionable after missed practice
Agholor (knee) was held out of Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle.
Absent from practice Wednesday through Friday, the struggling slot receiver nonetheless seems to have a shot at playing, as coach Doug Pederson mentioned Friday morning that Agholor is trending in the right direction. The Eagles also have Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) listed as questionable, so their inactive list will need to be monitored before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are depth options at wide receiver.
