Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Questionable for Week 15

The Eagles list Agholor (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

The questionable designation implies that Agholor has a 50-50 shot to play in Week 15, but in reality, his odds of suiting are probably less than that after the knee injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday through Friday. With fellow starting wideout Alshon Jeffery (foot) heading to injured reserve earlier this week, the Eagles could be down to the unproven trio of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and Robert Davis as their regular options in three-receiver sets. All of those players would benefit from added snaps and targets if Agholor is sidelined, though the Eagles will likely aim to prioritize tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert in the passing game.

