Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Quiet despite high volume Sunday

Agholor caught four of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Patriots.

With Alshon Jeffery (ankle) inactive, Agholor led all Eagles wide receivers in catches, yards and targets on the day, but that didn't amount to much as Carson Wentz sent more of his passes towards his tight ends, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. The fifth-year player has been largely invisible since Week 3, and even if Jeffery remains sidelined against Seattle next week, that won't necessarily lead to more production for Agholor.