Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Racks up yardage in Week 6 win
Agholor brought in three of five targets for 91 yards in the Eagles' 34-13 win over the Giants on Thursday.
Agholor hadn't logged a YPC figure of greater than 11.3 prior to Thursday, and he'd been stuck in single digits twice. That changed in a significant way versus the Giants, largely due to a 58-yard catch that served as a game-long reception. The fourth-year receiver's target share has been hard to trust this season, as he's now received either four or five looks in three of his past four games. There's only so much to go around when one shares the field with the likes of Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz, but Agholor's big-play capabilities and effectiveness at varying depths of target figure to keep him relevant in an Eagles offense that relies heavily on the pass. He'll look to improve on his season-best yardage figure against the Panthers in Week 7.
