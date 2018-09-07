Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Remains busy in season-opening win
Agholor hauled in eight of 10 targets for 33 yards in the Eagles' 18-12 win over the Falcons on Thursday. He also completed his sole pass attempt for 15 yards to quarterback Nick Foles and rushed once for 16 yards.
As his final line implies, Agholor had an eventful night, pacing the Eagles in catches while drawing even with Zach Ertz in targets. Agholor also made good use of a first-half end-around and connected with Foles in a reprise of the Eagles' "Philly Special" play midway through the third quarter. The fourth-year wideout's workload wasn't overly surprising, considering the absence of No. 1 wideout Alshon Jeffery (shoulder). Agholor will look to build on his strong effort against the Buccaneers in a Week 2 tilt on Sept. 16, although he likely won't be able to maximize his production until Carson Wentz's (knee) return to action, which could still be several weeks away.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...