Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Remains busy in season-opening win

Agholor hauled in eight of 10 targets for 33 yards in the Eagles' 18-12 win over the Falcons on Thursday. He also completed his sole pass attempt for 15 yards to quarterback Nick Foles and rushed once for 16 yards.

As his final line implies, Agholor had an eventful night, pacing the Eagles in catches while drawing even with Zach Ertz in targets. Agholor also made good use of a first-half end-around and connected with Foles in a reprise of the Eagles' "Philly Special" play midway through the third quarter. The fourth-year wideout's workload wasn't overly surprising, considering the absence of No. 1 wideout Alshon Jeffery (shoulder). Agholor will look to build on his strong effort against the Buccaneers in a Week 2 tilt on Sept. 16, although he likely won't be able to maximize his production until Carson Wentz's (knee) return to action, which could still be several weeks away.