Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Remains sidelined Thursday

Agholor (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Agholor is trending toward missing Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks and could be ruled out for the contest as soon as Friday. If he remains out this weekend, Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis would handle the team's wideout duties versus Seattle.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories