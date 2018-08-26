Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Returns to practice

Agholor (lower body) returned to practice Sunday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Meanwhile, Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) remains sidelined, leaving Agholor as the team's top wideout who is healthy enough to practice. As a starter in the Eagles offense, Agholor already has a decent floor from a fantasy perspective, but if Jeffery's absence lingers into the regular season, added opportunities could be on tap for Agholor early on.

