Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scheduled for sizable cap hit
Agholor is due to earn $9.38 million in 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
With the option year guaranteed for injury only, the cap-strapped Eagles can reduce the $9.38 million hit with a multi-year extension, or remove it entirely with a trade/release. The team presumably will need to choose between Agholor and impending free agent Golden Tate, as it doesn't make sense to heavily invest in two wide receivers that are both at their best when working from the slot. The 25-year-old Agholor has youth and scheme familiarity working in his favor, while 30-year-old Tate has demonstrated a much higher ceiling with three 1,000-yard seasons. Regardless of how things play out, Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery will be first in line for targets in Philadelphia.
