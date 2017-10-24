Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scores again in Monday's win
Agholor caught four of five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Redskins.
Agholor's slot resurgence has been clear to see, as he's now scored five touchdowns this season, including one in each of Philadelphia's last three outings. Deemed a first-round bust through his first two years, Agholor currently sports 366 yards, which is not only new career high already, but also ranks in the top 25 league-wide. On the back of another solid performance, Agholor boasts a enticing matchup against the 49ers in Week 8.
