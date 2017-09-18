Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scores for second straight week
Agholor caught one of three targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
While he didn't see as much work as in the opener, he still managed to find the end zone. Yet with Carson Wentz attempting 46 passes on the day, the third-year receiver's fantasy owners have to be a little disappointed with the output. Perhaps of more concern is that rookie Mack Hollins saw an equal number of targets and connected on all three.
