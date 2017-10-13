Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scores pivotal touchdown Thursday
Agholor brought in four of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.
Agholor's 24-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the fourth quarter extended the Eagles' lead to 28-16 at the time and proved to be a key insurance score. The solid performance was an extension of the 2015 first-round pick's resurgent season, one that's already seen him double up his previous career high of two touchdowns. Agholor also enters Philadelphia's Week 7 bye just 17 receptions short of eclipsing the high-water mark of 36 that he established in 2016. One of the most encouraging aspects of Agholor's 2017 performance is his efficiency, as his 66.6 percent catch rate (20 grabs on 30 targets) is easily the highest of his three campaigns. He'll look to continue his successful start in a key divisional showdown against the Redskins in Week 8.
