Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scores twice against Bears
Agholor caught three of six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a second score in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.
Agholor had one of the prettier touchdowns of the week when he outran one defender to the sideline and then jumped over another to turn a screen pass into a 15-yard touchdown. He otherwise had a quiet outing until he bailed out Jay Ajayi by recovering a fumble in the end zone at the end of a long run. Agholor has fallen between three and eight targets each game this season, serving as the third option in a balanced offense that funnels a lot of the pass-game work to Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery. While the volume hasn't been enough to make his production bankable, Agholor has delivered some strong outings along the way thanks to his excellent work after the catch as well as his team's ability to pile up points (six of his 33 catches have gone scores). He'll square off with an injury-riddled Seahawks secondary on the road in Week 13.
