Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Sees fewest targets of season in loss
Agholor caught all four of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.
Despite seeing fewer opportunities than he had all year, Agholor still gained more receiving yards for the Eagles than anyone not named Zach Ertz. However, Ertz and Jeffery saw a combined 19 targets in the contest, dwarfing the 25-year-old's total. The USC product has made at least four catches in every game this season but has only produced more than 45 yards once all season. He'll try to break out against the Giants in Week 5.
