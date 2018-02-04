Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Set to play through flu-like symptoms

Agholor received an IV early Saturday to address flu-like symptoms, but the illness isn't expected to impact his status for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles neglected to add Agholor to their Super Bowl injury report after the wideout fell ill, so it appears there's no concern about the 24-year-old's status for the biggest game of his career. Though Agholor may not be 100 percent healthy, the illness isn't expected to result in any notable reduction in his snap count.