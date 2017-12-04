Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Sets career high in receiving

Agholor caught seven passes on 12 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Seahawks.

The bulk of Agholor's production came on a single drive, starting with a 51-yard completion from Carson Wentz on 3rd-and-long. Four plays later, Agholor got behind the Seahawks' secondary and reeled in a wide-open 27-yard scoring strike. By game's end, Agholor finished with a career high in receiving yardage and his seventh touchdown reception of the season, which is tied for the team lead with Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery. If Ertz (head), who exited in the third quarter and didn't return, isn't able to clear concussion protocol in time for Week 14, Agholor could again command a hefty workload in a matchup with a middling Rams secondary.