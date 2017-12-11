Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Sets season high in receptions Sunday
Agholor caught eight of 11 targets for 64 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Coming off a career day in Week 13, Agholor still managed to outdo the seasonal marks he had set then with eight receptions and 77 snaps in this one. The eleven targets tied Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith for the team lead on the day. The breakout third-year receiver will have a much better matchup in Week 15 versus the Giants, which may compensate some for the loss of Carson Wentz (knee).
