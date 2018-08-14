Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Should be okay for Week 1

Agholor is recovering from an unspecified lower body injury and should be ready for Week 1, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While he didn't divulge specifics, Eagles coach Doug Pederson at least provided support for the notion that Agholor's injury isn't too serious. The 25-year-old missed a fifth consecutive practice Tuesday and can safely be ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Agholor could be awfully busy early in the season if he returns to health before teammate Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), who has yet to practice since having rotator cuff surgery Feb. 21. For what it's worth, Agholor simply laughed and said "you know me" when Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports asked him if he would be ready for Week 1.