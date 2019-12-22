Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Sidelined again Week 16
Agholor (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Despite not logging a practice rep since suffering a knee injury Week 13, Agholor hasn't been ruled out for a return, but likely only if the Eagles reach the postseason. On the other hand, coach Doug Pederson bandied about potentially shutting down Agholor for the season late this past week. Once again, the Eagles will roll with just three healthy wide receivers (Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis) on game day.
