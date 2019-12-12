Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Sidelined again

Agholor (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Agholor missed two of the past three games and hasn't practiced in any capacity since Week 13. He hopes to return for Sunday's contest at Washington, but the continued absence from practice suggests it's no better than a 50/50 proposition. With Alshon Jeffery (foot) placed on injured reserve, the Eagles may be left with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and Robert Davis as their only healthy wideouts for Week 15.

