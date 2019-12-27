Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Sitting out fourth straight game

Agholor (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Agholor will unsurprising don street clothes for a fourth straight game after failing to take any reps during practice this week. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Agholor is still contending with considerable swelling in his knee, which may cloud his status for any postseason games that follow Week 17. With Agholor sidelined and Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) on injured reserve, Greg Ward profiles as the Eagles' No. 1 wideout Sunday.