Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Slots in as top WR option

Agholor is poised to serve as the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver Sunday versus the Lions with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) inactive, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.

Agholor will operate out of the slot while rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins work as outside receivers. After Jackson and Jeffery departed early Week 2, Agholor racked up 11 targets, turning them into eight catches for 107 yards and one touchdown. Agholor's primary competition for looks from Carson Wentz will be tight end Zach Ertz.