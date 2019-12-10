Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Status in doubt for Week 15

Coach Doug Pederson termed Agholor's (knee) availability "up in the air" for Sunday's game in Washington, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Agholor attempted to play through a knee injury Week 12 in Miami, when he secured a typical 89 percent share of the snaps on offense. However, he wasn't able to practice last week and ultimately missed his second game of the season Monday versus the Giants. The Eagles are required to release an injury report Wednesday, at which point Agholor's status will start to become clearer.