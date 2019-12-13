Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Still not practicing

Agholor (knee) didn't take part in Friday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Agholor missed another week of practice, making it rather unlikely that he'll be able to play Sunday against Washington. The Eagles will reveal Agholor's official status for Week 15 shortly after Friday's session comes to a close.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories