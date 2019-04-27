Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Still part of the plan in Philly

General manager Howie Roseman said his selection of wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round won't impact Agholor's future with the Eagles, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. "Nelson is an important part of our football team," Roseman said. "He's an important part of what we're trying to do. We're really excited to have him here."

Scheduled for a $9.4 million salary under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Agholor has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, though it isn't clear if the Eagles have seriously considered moving him. His wealth of experience from the slot and proficiency in the short passing game should allow for a meaningful role even after the team added Arcega-Whiteside to a position group that also includes Alshon Jeffery (ribs) and DeSean Jackson (Achilles). Health concerns likely are part of the equation, as Jeffery and Jackson have combined for 27 absences the past four years, both dealing with a number of different injuries. Of course, it's still possible the Eagles explore a trade for Agholor, who is unlikely to match his target volume from the past two seasons (95 and 97) if he sticks around in Philadelphia. It's easy enough to argue he'd be more valuable to another team.