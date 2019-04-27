Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Still part of the plan in Philly
General manager Howie Roseman said his selection of wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round won't impact Agholor's future with the Eagles, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. "Nelson is an important part of our football team," Roseman said. "He's an important part of what we're trying to do. We're really excited to have him here."
Scheduled for a $9.4 million salary under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Agholor has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, though it isn't clear if the Eagles have seriously considered moving him. His wealth of experience from the slot and proficiency in the short passing game should allow for a meaningful role even after the team added Arcega-Whiteside to a position group that also includes Alshon Jeffery (ribs) and DeSean Jackson (Achilles). Health concerns likely are part of the equation, as Jeffery and Jackson have combined for 27 absences the past four years, both dealing with a number of different injuries. Of course, it's still possible the Eagles explore a trade for Agholor, who is unlikely to match his target volume from the past two seasons (95 and 97) if he sticks around in Philadelphia. It's easy enough to argue he'd be more valuable to another team.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Could be available for trade•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Locked in for 2019•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Expected to stay in Philly•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scheduled for sizable cap hit•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 18 yards in playoff loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes touchdown grab in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Round 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...