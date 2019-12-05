Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Still tending to knee injury

Agholor was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to a knee injury.

As suspected, Agholor is still managing the knee issue that sidelined him for one game before he returned to action in the Eagles' Week 13 loss to the Dolphins. Agholor played 89 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps in the contest, finishing with three catches for 41 yards across six targets. The Eagles haven't indicated that Agholor suffered a setback coming out of the contest, so he may just be getting some extra maintenance ahead of Monday's showdown with the Giants.

