Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Suiting up Sunday

Agholor is listed as active Sunday at Minnesota.

Although he was listed as limited on Friday's injury report with an illness, Agholor entered the weekend sans a designation for this game. With his status for Week 6 confirmed, he'll face off against a Vikings defense that has been stingy to opposing wideouts this season, giving up 10.3 yards per catch (third fewest in the NFL). Agholor's plight in 2019 has been an inconsistent number of targets, as he had 23 between Weeks 2 and 3 but just eight total in the Eagles' other three contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories