Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Targeted 12 times
Agholor caught five of 12 targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Titans.
Though attentions were set on the return of Alshon Jeffery, it was Agholor who led the receiving corps with 12 targets. The return of Jeffery obviously reduces Agholor's value on a relatively thin receiving hierarchy, but Sunday showed that Carson Wentz will still look his way plenty. The question is, how valuable are those looks? Agholor has been targeted at least 10 times thrice this season, but has just one touchdown and a 6.7-yards-per-catch average to show for it. Maybe he can pick up the pace against a suddenly weak Minnesota pass defense on Sunday.
