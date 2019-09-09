Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Targeted five times in win

Agholor caught two of his five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington.

There wasn't much for Agholor to do with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery hogging all the touchdowns and accounting for just shy of two-thirds of the team's passing yards on the day. Alas, such is the life of a No. 3 wide receiver, even in a loaded passing offense. Perhaps the good news here is that the 26-year-old played 60 snaps compared to 15 combined for Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, so Agholor's job doesn't seem to be in jeopardy just yet as the Eagles head to Atlanta for Week 2.