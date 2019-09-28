Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Targeted just once in win

Agholor drew just one target but was unable to catch it in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.

Agholor got another start with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) still sidelined, but with Alshon Jeffery healthy, did not see anywhere near the same opportunity as his two-touchdown performance from Week 3. On the bright side for the 26-year-old, he did see the highest number of snaps among Eagles receivers with 56. If Jackson is still unable to go in Week 5, Agholor should rebound in a much more appealing matchup against the Jets.