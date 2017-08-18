Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Targeted once by Wentz
Agholor caught two of three targets for 28 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Buffalo.
Alshon Jeffery (five targets) and Torrey Smith (zero) got the start, with Agholor joining the fold when the Eagles used three-wide formations. While there's been talk of TE Trey Burton and RB Donnel Pumphrey handling some of the snaps vacated by Jordan Matthews, it at least seems Agholor has a chance to take on the bulk of that workload. Only one of Agholor's targets in Thursday's contest came from Wentz, as the third-year wideout got playing time deep into the second quarter with the second-team offense.
