Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Team-high reception total in SB LII win
Agholor (illness) brought in nine of 11 targets for 84 yards and rushed once for nine yards during the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
The third-year receiver admirably fought through the flu bug that plagued him leading up to Sunday's game, one that had even required a hospital visit for IV treatment Saturday. The 24-year-old's reception total was a team high, as were the number of targets he saw. After a lackluster first two seasons, Agholor showed tremendous improvement in his third campaign, notching career highs in receptions (62), targets (95), receiving yards (768) and touchdowns (eight). He'll head into his 2018 contract season on a high note and undoubtedly looking to build on his solid 2017 numbers.
